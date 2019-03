HOUSTON - Rotisserie chicken is probably a best-buy in a lot of our books considering your prep-work is automatically cut in half! If you're looking to spice things up in the kitchen, culinary instructor, Marcia Smart with Smart In The Kitchen shares 3 easy and time-saving recipes.

Green Chili Chicken Taquitos recipe

Chicken Tortilla-Less Soup recipe

Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole recipe

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.