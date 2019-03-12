RECIPES: Matcha drinks

HOUSTON - There is a popular green brew prepared during Japanese tea ceremonies that is becoming more and more popular for people trying to get their caffeine fix in a healthier way. It’s called matcha and it’s an antioxidant-rich powder.

“It’s a good alternative to coffee. It has a lot of great things for you, gives you natural energy, boosts your metabolism. It's a great thing to drink,” said Julio Arevalo, co-owner of Coffee-Q, who serves matcha drinks in his popular food truck.

“The good thing about the tea is that you can make different drinks to give it a flavor, but it is pretty much a green tea,” said Arevalo, who stopped by our studio to share great recipes to get you into switching to this form of green tea.

Matcha Base

- Use 5 scoops of matcha and add it to matcha bowl with 2 ounces of boiled water. Then use a tea whisk to mix the matcha. For added flavor you can add sugar at this point.

After the matcha has been whisked for about 2 to 3 minutes, you will add it to 8 ounces of purified water.

This is your base to make different matcha drinks.

Coconut Matcha Tea

Add 4 ounces of matcha base to the 4 ounces of coconut water and then add ice. Enjoy.

Matcha and Vanilla Almond Latte

Add 4 ounces of matcha base to 4 ounces of almond milk and 2 squirts of vanilla.

Serve hot or cold.

Matcha Lemonade

Mix 4 ounces of matcha base with 4 ounces of fresh lemonade. Add ice. Enjoy

Recipes provided by: Julio Arevalo

