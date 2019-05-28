RECIPES: 3 mediterranean diet meals

HOUSTON - Spend less time in the kitchen! Owner of The Clever Kitchen, Pam Fullenweirder shares 3 simple mediterranean-diet approved, week-night recipes that will help you save time.



Check out her recipes below:



Veracruz-Style Fish

• This quick and easy dish will become one of your staples for dinner. Try to choose 2

servings of fish per week

• Fish is high in protein and low in saturated fat and is full of vitamin D and selenium

• Beans are a great source of protein and high in fiber



Ingredients

4, 6 oz Tilapia or Red Snapper fillets

Cooking spray

Ground cumin

Salt

Red pepper

Directions

• Coat both sides of fish with cooking spray. Sprinkle fish with cumin, salt, and red

pepper to taste. Place fish on grill pan on medium heat coated with cooking spray; cook

5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

• Combine cilantro, olives, salsa, beans, and tomatoes.

• Serve fish with salsa mixture and lime wedge

NOTE: If no grill pan is available, this recipe works well under the broiler or on stove top as

well!

Grilled Chicken with Strawberry Feta Salsa

• Chicken is a great source of lean protein while avocado is full of healthy fats

• This spin on classic salsa is so versatile and the key to this dish is choosing a fruit that is

at the peak of its season



Ingredients - Salsa

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered

½cup finely chopped sweet onion

2 Tbsp lime juice

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tsp olive oil

1 avocado, peeled and diced Chicken

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp lime juice

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Directions

• In a medium bowl, combine strawberries, onion, lime juice, feta and olive oil. Set aside.

• Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 Tbsp olive

oil and 2 tsp lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Add chicken breasts and toss

to coat. Grill chicken for 6 minutes per side or until meat thermometer reads

165°F. Loosely cover chicken with foil and let rest for 5 minutes.

• Add chopped avocado to salsa and season with salt and pepper; toss gently. Top

chicken with salsa to serve.



Whole Wheat Udon Salad

• Choosing whole wheat noodles means added fiber and natural vitamins and minerals

• Bell peppers are a great source of Vitamins A, C, E, K, folate, and potassium



Ingredients

2 ears sweet corn, shucked and cooked

1 8-ounce package whole wheat udon noodles

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 medium orange bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon dried red chili flakes

Directions

• Add udon noodles to a large pot of water and cook according to package directions, or

until tender. Drain and rinse noodles under cold running water. Set aside to drain well.

• Warm oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add peppers and sauté for about 10

minutes. Stir in salt, reduce heat to low, cover skillet, and cook for 5 minutes.

• Remove lid and raise heat to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, for 5 more minutes or

until peppers are cooked through and begin to brown. Stir in chili flakes and set aside to

cool.



Marinade

• Add garlic, tamari, rice vinegar, and sesame seeds to a small bowl, and whisk to

combine. Drizzle in sesame oil and whisk again.

• Place noodles and half of the marinade in a large salad bowl and toss until evenly

coated. Add extra marinade as desired.

• Cut corn off cobs and add to noodles along with scallions and cilantro. Mix well to

combine, then gently stir in peppers. Season to taste with extra tamari or sea salt.

Sprinkle with black sesame seeds and serve at room temperature.

