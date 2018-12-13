HL Food

RECIPE: Most Wonderful Thyme of the Year

A new twist on holiday cocktails

HOUSTON - If you're looking for a simple drink recipe that will impress the guests at your next gathering, shake up the Most Wonderful Thyme of the Year!  

 

More Headlines

Most Wonderful Thyme of the Year

  • 2 oz Control C Pisco
  • .5 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz Turbinado Syrup
  • 1 dash Orange Bitters
  • 3 sprigs of thyme

Directions:

Fill up a martini glass with ice to chill it.  Build all ingredients in a shaker tin.  Shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.  Double strain into a chilled martini glass.  Garnish with a lemon twist wrapped around thyme sprig.  

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.