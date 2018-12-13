RECIPE: Most Wonderful Thyme of the Year

HOUSTON - If you're looking for a simple drink recipe that will impress the guests at your next gathering, shake up the Most Wonderful Thyme of the Year!
Most Wonderful Thyme of the Year
- 2 oz Control C Pisco
- .5 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz Turbinado Syrup
- 1 dash Orange Bitters
- 3 sprigs of thyme
Directions:
Fill up a martini glass with ice to chill it. Build all ingredients in a shaker tin. Shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist wrapped around thyme sprig.
