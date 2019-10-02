3 ways to support the fight to end breast cancer in Houston

HOUSTON - Susan G. Komen Houston is committed to making an impact on the fight to end breast cancer in Houston.

From funding research to screenings and treatment support and community outreach programs, Komen Houston is attacking breast cancer from all angles.

This October do more than just wearing pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness.

You can really make a difference by participating in one of the following events.

1. Susan G. Komen Houston Race for the Cure

Who: Breast cancer patients, survivors, family members, supporters of the cause and all Houstonians are invited

What: Raise funds for research and spread the lifesaving message of early detection by participating in a 5K or 1K, followed by a morning of festivities, all while taking action in the fight against breast cancer.

When: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Where: Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002

Event Day Schedule:

6:00am Race Day Registration Opens

7:45am Opening Ceremonies & Memorial Bird Release

8:00am 5K Start

9:30am Survivor Party

For more information: Komen Houston Race for the Cure website

2. Shop local businesses that support Komen Houston

Who: David Peck has created a line of limited-edition purses for Susan G. Komen Houston.

What: For every 2 acrylic bags sold and every 5 pouches sold, Komen Houston will be able to provide a mammogram for an uninsured or underinsured woman.

Costs: Acrylic bags: $195 Pouches: $85

When: Now through March 2020

Where: Purses and pouches are available for pre-order on ShopDavidPeck.com and at select fine retailers in Houston

For a complete list of businesses: www.komen-houston.org

3. Susan G. Komen®Houston Dine Out for the Cure

Who: Diners can support Komen Houston by eating at a participating restaurant.

What: Local restaurants, bakeries and coffeehouses across the Greater Houston area are pledging to support Komen Houston with proceeds from profits during this one-day only event.

When: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Participating locations: Karma Kolache, Fratelli's Ristorante, Lasagna House III, Patagonia Grill & Café, The Rouxpour and Three Brothers Bakery. (Please refer to Komen website for exact times these locations will be participating in the event)

How: Diners should wear pink and let the restaurant know that you are dining out for the cure!

For more details: www.komen-houston.org

