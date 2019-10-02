3 films you don't want to miss at the Indian Film Festival of Houston

HOUSTON - This event celebrates India's multi-faceted arts, culture and long history of film-making.

The Indian Film Festival of Houston is an official competitive film festival on the international film festival circuit.

It also brings the community together to celebrate diversity and human creativity using the international language of cinema.

Here are three films you don't want to miss from this year's lineup.

1. "Dhut" – short film

Screening: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 7:45 p.m.

Synopsis: A pretentious man returns to his native city of Bhopal to meet up with some of his old college buddies and proceeds to poke fun at some of them who are still struggling. By the end of the reunion, karma strikes back and takes its toll which changes Ravi's life forever.

Starring: Iqbal Khan and Shakti Anand

Director: Manish Tiwari

Duration: 12 minutes

Language: Hindi (English subtitles)

2. "Buried Seeds" - The Life Journey of Vikas Khanna – Documentary Film

Screening: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 5:15 p.m. (Followed by Q&A session)

Synopsis: Told through the eyes of Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna, the documentary is an immigrant's journey through overcoming disability, poverty and discrimination. Born with clubbed feet, Vikas is ridiculed for his leg braces. He finds shelter in the kitchen and dreams of becoming a chef one day. With the guidance of his mother and grandmother Vikas learns to run and cook. At the age of 29, Vikas comes to New York. He goes from living in a homeless shelter to opening a restaurant, becoming a Michelin star chef, and a TV star. He learns that life is a never-ending cycle, where one has to die and be reborn.

Starring: Vikas Khanna

Director: Andrei Severny

Duration: 75 minutes

Language: English

3. "Daughters of the Polo God" – Documentary Film

Screening: Saturday. Oct. 5, 2019, 5:25 p.m.

Synopsis: A film about an endangered breed of ponies and empowering women in the sport of polo, a traditional male sport. A young polo sisterhood is developing in Manipur that ploughs on despite adversity and political turmoil. They are intensely connected to their sacred ponies and play in an international tournament every year.

Director: Roopa Barua

Duration: 34 minutes

Language: Meiteilon (English subtitles)

The 11th Indian Film Festial of Houston

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 and Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 10 pm (both days)

Where: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77004

Ticket Prices: $15 Individual Film Screenings, $35 Day Pass, $50 Reception and all Film Screenings

For more information: https://iffhinc.org/

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.