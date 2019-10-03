Here are the 5 things you need to know about the Astros Postseason

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again, folks. We don't mean Halloween or pumpkin spice season. We're talking about Astros postseason! Astros Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Anita Sehgal, shared with us the five things you need to know.
1. Get updates at Astros.com/Postseason
What you need to know:
- Find up to date information on tickets, street fests, watch parties and more
- Buy tickets and merchandise
- Get current game updates, team standings and stats
2. Astros Street Fest every home game
What you need to know:
- You must gave a valid, same-day ticket to attend
- Located on Crawford St. outside Minute Maid Park
- Gates open 4 hours before first pitch, unless otherwise noted (1 p.m. games, gates open 10 a.m.)
- Enjoy music, food trucks, bar games, family fun and appearances from Orbit
- Fest closes 30 minutes before first pitch
3. "Orange Out" October
What you need to know:
- Fans can show their Astros pride all month long
- Wear orange clothing and accessories and all your Astros swag
- Decorate your home, office, car, etc. too
4. #TakeItBack
What you need to know:
- Share your 'Stros spirit on social media
- Use #TakeItBack to show off your swag, celebrate winning moments and support the team
- Tell your fellow fans to use the hashtag too
5. Away game watch parties at Minute Maid Park
What you need to know:
- Watch all the postseason away games at MMP in the stadium or outside on the Crawford St. Plaza
- Free general admission voucher is required (available online)
- Gates opes 2 hours before first pitch
Click here for more information.
#TakeItBack
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.