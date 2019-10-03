Here are the 5 things you need to know about the Astros Postseason

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again, folks. We don't mean Halloween or pumpkin spice season. We're talking about Astros postseason! Astros Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Anita Sehgal, shared with us the five things you need to know.

1. Get updates at Astros.com/Postseason

What you need to know:

Find up to date information on tickets, street fests, watch parties and more

Buy tickets and merchandise

Get current game updates, team standings and stats

2. Astros Street Fest every home game

What you need to know:

You must gave a valid, same-day ticket to attend

Located on Crawford St. outside Minute Maid Park

Gates open 4 hours before first pitch, unless otherwise noted (1 p.m. games, gates open 10 a.m.)

Enjoy music, food trucks, bar games, family fun and appearances from Orbit

Fest closes 30 minutes before first pitch

3. "Orange Out" October

KPRC

What you need to know:

Fans can show their Astros pride all month long

Wear orange clothing and accessories and all your Astros swag

Decorate your home, office, car, etc. too

4. #TakeItBack

What you need to know:

Share your 'Stros spirit on social media

Use #TakeItBack to show off your swag, celebrate winning moments and support the team

Tell your fellow fans to use the hashtag too

5. Away game watch parties at Minute Maid Park

What you need to know:

Watch all the postseason away games at MMP in the stadium or outside on the Crawford St. Plaza

Free general admission voucher is required (available online)

Gates opes 2 hours before first pitch

Click here for more information.

#TakeItBack

