‘Wreaths 4 U’ by Stephanie Cunningham

Stephanie Cunningham is the boss lady behind SDC Wreaths 4 U.
Wreath-making was just a hobby for Stephnie, which she transformed into a side gig in August.
It all started as a thoughtful gift for her teammates she worked with for over eight years. Her team was dismantled due to divestment, and she wanted to make something special for each of them.
Plus, for Stephanie, it’s also a creative and therapeutic outlet. Her wreaths are one-of-a-kind and reflect the personality of the person who orders them.
Today, she shows Derrick and Tessa how to make their own custom wreaths. And you can receive one too. Watch the video above for the finished creation.
Stephanie is offering Houston Life viewers 20% off her wreaths through her website now through December 31st. Use promo code “HOUSTONLIFE20″ to purchase a pre-made wreath or request a custom-made wreath. Click here to order one today.
Houston Life viewers can also purchase a wreath in person this Saturday at A Revolutionary Christmas: The Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary Festival. Mention you saw her on Houston Life and receive 20% off her beautiful wreaths.
A Revolutionary Christmas: The Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary Festival
Saturday, December 9th
10 am - 3 pm
Lone Star College Montgomery at the Woodlands
3200 College Park Dr.
Free to the public
Click here for more information about the event
Or create your own with these how-to steps from Stephanie:
What you’ll need
- Wire wreath frame or an Evergreen wreath
- 2 colors of Deco Mesh (Size options include 6 inch x 6 yards, 10 inch x 10 yards, or 21 inch x 10 yards)
- Cutting mat
- Rotary cutter/scissors
- Bow maker (optional)
- Hot glue gun/glue sticks
- Embellishments (i.e. seasonal items, faux flowers, signs, ribbon, etc.)
- Wire cutters
- Floral wire/Chenille pipe cleaners/Zip ties
The steps to create your personalized wreath
- Attach the pipe cleaners to the 14′' wreath form. (Not applicable for Evergreen or work wreaths.)
- Attach one end of the base color deco mesh near the root of one of the Chenille pipe cleaners with a zip tie.
- Starting at the bottom row, measure out 10 inches of the mesh using your cutting mat or by stretching the mesh across two pipe cleaner sections.
- Go back one pipe cleaner and secure the poof using the pipe cleaner. You will not go back to the 1st pipe cleaner at this time. It will be your last poof once you’ve made your way around the wreath.
- Once you’ve completed the bottom row, move to the upper row of pipe cleaners. Without cutting your deco mesh, attach it to the root of the nearest pipe cleaner with another zip tie and repeat the previous steps until you have made your way around the entire upper row (NOTE: For an even fuller wreath, you can go around a 3rd time attaching the mesh between the upper and bottom rows).
- Attach the deco mesh nearest the root of the last poof with a zip tie and cut off the excess mesh.
- Cut your 2nd roll/color of deco mesh into 20-inch sections for a total of 18 cuts.
- With the mesh facing up (curling ends on top), roll one end 3 times and then repeatedly pinch the mesh down the center toward the opposite end. Once you get about 3 inches from the end, continue to hold the first curl and pinched mesh while rolling the other end over 3 times. The end product should look like a bow tie.
- Place the mesh inside an open pipe cleaner on the bottom wire.
- Prior to securing the mesh, put a ribbon set on top and then twist closed.
- Repeat the process alternating ribbon on the bottom row until all pipe cleaners contain mesh/ribbon.
- Moving to the top row, you will repeat the same process used on the bottom row with one difference. The ribbon will need to be fanned out instead of one atop the other. It should resemble a “+” sign.
- Once all the mesh and ribbon are attached, you can move on to embellish your wreath as you desire.