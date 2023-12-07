‘Wreaths 4 U’ by Stephanie Cunningham

Stephanie Cunningham is the boss lady behind SDC Wreaths 4 U.

Wreath-making was just a hobby for Stephnie, which she transformed into a side gig in August.

It all started as a thoughtful gift for her teammates she worked with for over eight years. Her team was dismantled due to divestment, and she wanted to make something special for each of them.

Plus, for Stephanie, it’s also a creative and therapeutic outlet. Her wreaths are one-of-a-kind and reflect the personality of the person who orders them.

Today, she shows Derrick and Tessa how to make their own custom wreaths. And you can receive one too. Watch the video above for the finished creation.

Stephanie is offering Houston Life viewers 20% off her wreaths through her website now through December 31st. Use promo code “HOUSTONLIFE20″ to purchase a pre-made wreath or request a custom-made wreath. Click here to order one today.

Houston Life viewers can also purchase a wreath in person this Saturday at A Revolutionary Christmas: The Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary Festival. Mention you saw her on Houston Life and receive 20% off her beautiful wreaths.

A Revolutionary Christmas: The Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary Festival

Saturday, December 9th

10 am - 3 pm

Lone Star College Montgomery at the Woodlands

3200 College Park Dr.

Free to the public

Click here for more information about the event

Or create your own with these how-to steps from Stephanie:

What you’ll need

Wire wreath frame or an Evergreen wreath

2 colors of Deco Mesh (Size options include 6 inch x 6 yards, 10 inch x 10 yards, or 21 inch x 10 yards)

Cutting mat

Rotary cutter/scissors

Bow maker (optional)

Hot glue gun/glue sticks

Embellishments (i.e. seasonal items, faux flowers, signs, ribbon, etc.)

Wire cutters

Floral wire/Chenille pipe cleaners/Zip ties

The steps to create your personalized wreath