Pretty Smart Christmas Give Back Self-Care Bags

HOUSTON – Two female-led, local non-profits are combining efforts to provide single mothers and families with self-care bags filled with essential hair care items at their first-ever Pretty Smart Christmas Give Back event.

Latinas-N-Heels and Pretty Smart Foundation received 2,500 beauty self-care items, which they are distributing to the community for free on December 21. The self-care bag includes straighteners, hairspray, shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask.

Latinas-N-Heels is a non-profit organization that focuses on women empowering other women through networking events. The purpose is to connect with women entrepreneurs, collaborate, and grow stronger. Connect with Latinas-N-Heels → here.

Pretty Smart Foundation is an organization that spearheads summer camps for girls that concentrate on tech art education called Hackathons. Hackathons are where girls learn about technology-building methods such as blockchain, NFTs, or app design and how to pitch their tech ideas to their judges for prize money of up to $500 for first place. Connect with Pretty Smart Foundation → here.

Both organizations uplift women and continue to do so this holiday season with their Pretty Smart Christmas Give Back event. Guests attending the event will receive a complimentary hygiene bag while supplies last, but sign up early to secure one before they’re all gone here.

Watch their full interview in the video above.

PRETTY SMART CHRISTMAS GIVE BACK EVENT

December 21

3 - 5 pm

Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library

4100 Montrose Blvd

Click here to register for a bag