Houston Life

Inside the new Holly Jolly Holiday bar with plenty of festive cocktails and entertainment

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season!

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, all are welcome to gather at this over-the-top holiday pop-up bar for fun cocktails and festive entertainment!

Time to immerse yourself in holiday magic at the new Holly Jolly Holiday Bar located downtown.

Decked with floor-to-ceiling tinsel, trimmings, ornaments and more, the new pop-up is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

Each ticket includes a 90-minute reservation and a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail. Additional drinks and holiday-themed bites will be available for purchase on-site. 

Holiday-themed cocktails include Santa’s Sangria, Mistletoe Mule, Santa Slay and Big Nick Energy. Get ticket info --> HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek inside this magical holiday pop-up!

