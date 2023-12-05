Learn How to Build a Gingerbread House with a Guinness World Record Holder

HOUSTON – Jon Lovitch starts baking gingerbread every year around mid-December for the following year’s gingerbread village.

It is this kind of dedication that means his Guinness World Record for "largest entirely edible gingerbread village" remains, to this day, unbroken.

Whatever the case, his current display of gingerbread houses at the Houston farmers Market, ‘Gingerbread Lane,’ is impressive! Watch more in the video above or watch on YouTube here.

You can wander through Gingerbread Lane at the Houston Farmers Market from now until January 14, 2024. And, if you feel inspired, Jon is teaching Gingerbread House building workshops that are a lot of fun for the whole family! Learn from the master builder - of gingerbread houses.

Get all the details you need online here at thehoustonfarmersmarket.com/event/gingerbread-lane you can sign up directly for the workshops here.