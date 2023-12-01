"Panto Alicia in Wonderland" - a Lewis Carroll classic with a Latin twist

HOUSTON – It’s a fresh new Houston spin on a Lewis Carroll classic, “Alice in Wonderland.”

Throughout December, be mesmerized with a colorful and Latin rendition of Alice as she experiences traditions and culture through her looking glass. It’s a beautiful play about family, self-acceptance, and connecting to your roots.

This production is studded with parodies of Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and more—”Panto Alicia in Wonderland” topples headfirst into wonder and fun.

Find out more as Mel Camp went backstage ahead of "Panto Alicia in Wonderland" opening night.

