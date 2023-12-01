67º
Houston Life

"Panto Alicia in Wonderland" - a Lewis Carroll classic with a Latin twist

Sabiha Mahmood

Melanie Camp, Reporter

Tags: Houston Life, Panto Alicia in Wonderland, Alice in Wonderland, Stages, play

HOUSTON – It’s a fresh new Houston spin on a Lewis Carroll classic, “Alice in Wonderland.”

Throughout December, be mesmerized with a colorful and Latin rendition of Alice as she experiences traditions and culture through her looking glass. It’s a beautiful play about family, self-acceptance, and connecting to your roots.

This production is studded with parodies of Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and more—”Panto Alicia in Wonderland” topples headfirst into wonder and fun.

Find out more in the video player above as Mel Camp went backstage ahead of “Panto Alicia in Wonderland” opening night.

For tickets and information, click → here.

