It’s getting saucy in the kitchen with Chef Arnaldo Richards’ 12 Days of Mole

HOUSTON – The holiday season calls for celebrations and traditional food. If you’re a fan of Mexican cuisine, you should visit Arnaldo Richards Picos, where you can enjoy authentic dishes rooted in culture and tradition. The restaurant is currently holding 12 Days of Mole celebration, which features different traditional mole dishes over the twelve days.

Starting from November 28th and continuing through December 9th, Picos will serve unique and authentic mole dishes as part of their celebration. After the twelfth day, Picos will end its mole celebration with their Tamalada Brunch, which includes a diverse brunch menu in addition to all twelve-mole variations and Picos signature scratch-made tamales.

Even though the event has already started, you can still partake in the celebration. Watch the full interview with Chef Arnaldo Richards in the video above.

For the full culinary schedule, click → here.