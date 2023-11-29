How to care for your houseplants this winter

HOUSTON – Kenny Nguyen, founder of Houston Plant Market, shares winter plant care tips to remember during these colder months.

He suggests giving houseplants two to three hours of direct light through a window each day and watering it when the pot feels light.

If you have older windows where more cold air comes through, you may need to keep your plant further back from the window. Otherwise, the plant can be right by the window without the cold bothering it too much.

Another watering hack he recommends involves a scale. He says you can weigh your houseplants when they are totally dry, then weigh them again anytime you’re wondering how much water is left in the soil.

Plants with thick leaves, like snake plants, hold more water and are more resilient to changes, like a draft from the heater running. The problem with these is that they’re very slow growers.

Plants with thin leaves, like this elephant ear, grow faster but are more sensitive and harder to maintain in the winter.

A plant like this pothos is the perfect mix because they have this waxy coating on their leaves which helps preserve moisture and protect it from drafts, but they’re very rewarding - because they’re fast growers.

Watch the video above to see Kenny’s pro tip for propagating plants.

You can find the Houston Plant Market at the following events coming up:

Winter at the Garden at Houston Botanic Garden, Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Second Saturday in Second Ward, Saturday, December 9, 2023, 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

PlantMas Market at M-K-T, Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to connect with Houston Plant Market.