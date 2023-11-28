Bah Humbug! ‘A Christmas Carol’ is now playing at the Alley Theatre

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Alley Theatre has put on a production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ annually since 1989, making it a Houston holiday tradition for families each year.

With the colorful Victorian costumes, lively dancing, and just the right blend of Christmas carols -- this is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Throw in a special blend of magic, music, and Dickens, ‘A Christmas Carol’ now playing through December 30th and recommended for those ages 6 and older.

If you’ve never seen the show, it’s the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous transformation, that is sure to warm your heart and get your ready for the holidays.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Director Rob Melrose, along with actors and cast members Dylan Godwin and Michelle Elaine for a special behind the scenes look!

For information on show times and tickets, click over here --> A Christmas Carol - Alley Theatre.