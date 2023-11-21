Magical Winter Lights Brings a World of Enchantment to Katy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – RoShelle Salinas has been taking her family to Magical Winter Lights for six years now. Her youngest says he loves it more than his birthday.

Magical Winter Lights is for kids of all ages!

The Magical Winter Lights enchanting holiday spectacle is back shining bright at a new location, in the Katy Mills Mall. From November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to experience a captivating, light-filled wonderland like never before. With the return of beloved landmarks that have become synonymous with the event’s magic, along with new additions like the giant robots who are visiting from the year 3099.

From the grand entrance castle that welcomes all to the prehistoric marvel of the dinosaur exhibits and the heartwarming displays that have captured the essence of Houston, these iconic attractions are ready to delight visitors once more.

Additionally, the carnival, an essential part of the festival, makes its much-awaited return, providing extra entertainment and fun for visitors of all ages.

