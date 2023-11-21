57º
Join Insider

Houston Life

Lace up your skates! The Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green is back for the holidays

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: ice skating, ice rink, ICE at Discovery Green, Green Mountain Energy, Discovery Green, holidays, Santa, skates

HOUSTON – You know Houston is ready for the holidays once the ICE at Discovery Green is open, and it’s finally time!

It’s a long running holiday tradition to grab the fam and lace up your skates at the Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green, which recently opened to the public.

The rink is a perfect spot to take the kids while they’re out of school for the holidays, a fabulous date night, or just a fun way to try your hand at skating just for fun.

The ice will be open daily through January 28, 2024, and skate tickets are only $17 -- and that include skate rentals.

Sales support the Discovery Green Conservancy, a nonprofit that maintains the park and provides free cultural programming.

There are multiple different themed nights down at the ICE, sop make sure to get all the info and purchase tickets at discoverygreen.com/ice.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky wife, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram