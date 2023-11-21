Lace up your skates! The Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green is back for the holidays

HOUSTON – You know Houston is ready for the holidays once the ICE at Discovery Green is open, and it’s finally time!

It’s a long running holiday tradition to grab the fam and lace up your skates at the Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green, which recently opened to the public.

The rink is a perfect spot to take the kids while they’re out of school for the holidays, a fabulous date night, or just a fun way to try your hand at skating just for fun.

The ice will be open daily through January 28, 2024, and skate tickets are only $17 -- and that include skate rentals.

Sales support the Discovery Green Conservancy, a nonprofit that maintains the park and provides free cultural programming.

There are multiple different themed nights down at the ICE, sop make sure to get all the info and purchase tickets at discoverygreen.com/ice.