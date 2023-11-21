Exclusive Access: A Behind the Scenes Look at Holiday Travel with United

From ticketing to takeoff, Houston Life’s Melanie Camp went on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the United facilities at IAH.

Watch more in the video above.

Including a look at United’s new baggage handling system. Plus, see the team in action at Ramp Control.

HOUSTON – Flying during the busy Thanksgiving Holiday period is not for the fainthearted but there are some hacks you can employ to help streamline your journey.

The number one tip from United that should help you move amongst the 5 million travelers they are expecting airline-wide is to download the app. “You want to be checked in on the United App,” said United Airlines Customer Service Rep, Timo Gould. Checking in on the app before you arrive at the airport means you can head straight to any of the bag drop locations, including one downstairs at Arrivals. “At United, we have backdrops not only in this airport, but other ones. Just look for that green flag sign,” said Gould.

Another thing Gould recommends is getting to the airport three hours before your flight. “Last year we said two hours but this year, we are saying three.” Travel is up this year to numbers even higher than those before the pandemic slowed everything down.

Through the app you can also access United’s “Agent on Demand” where you can video chat, text, or call one of United’s 3,000 customer service representatives instead of waiting in line at the airport. Through Agent on Demand you can get real-time information on flight status, upgrade and standby lists, seat assignments, irregular operation assistance, and more.

United will usher through 400 flights a day at IAH over the Thanksgiving travel period. To support the demand expect to see some of their bigger planes added to both domestic and international routes.

A BIG THANKS to Timo Gould for showing us how to get through check in easier. Also, a BIG THANKS to United Airlines Ramp Service Assistant Manager, Juan Escobar, for taking us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the new baggage handling system. Plus, a BIG THANKS to United Airlines Regional Ops Manager, Eric Dietz, showing us how United helps keep all the planes moving from all the airlines at IAH from the Virtual Ramp Tower.

Find out more about United HERE.

Timo Gould, United Airlines Customer Service Rep shows Houston Life's Melanie Camp how to do the bag drop shortcut at IAH (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Juan Escobar, United Airlines Ramp Service Assistant Manager, takes Houston Life's Melanie Camp on a behind-the-scenes tour of United's new baggage system. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)