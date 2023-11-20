Plan a holiday getaway to San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Immerse yourself in holiday festivities while appreciating the historic missions and culture of San Antonio.

It’s a fun and easy road trip with your family and friends from Houston.

You’ll enjoy a plethora of activities. Experience the river parade and luminaries on the river walk, caroling in the natural caverns, light trails at The Alamo, and festivities throughout the streets of San Antonio. It’s the perfect destination for your festive and Texan getaway.

In the video above, Dee Dee Pooteete from Visit San Antonio has your guide for traveling to San Antonio during the holidays.

For more information, head on over to visitsanantonio.com for your holiday travels.