Chef Chris Shepherd’s Guide to the Best Thanksgiving Ever!

Houston – Chef Chris Shepherd brings his ‘Eat Like a Local’ chef friends to Houston Life for a local’s guide to Thanksgiving. Chef shows us his way to break down a turkey in less than 5 minutes. Chef and sommelier Erin Smith of Feges BBQ explains how to make Thanksgiving Texas-style and introduces us to the perfect wine for any menu. Executive chef of Josephine’s Lucas McKinney stops by with the perfect southern sides to round out your meal. And, can we talk about dessert? How about Josephine’s Peanut Pie? It’s a showstopper. Lauren Kelly heads to Montrose Cheese and Wine to find out what to bring if you want to be everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving guest. And, it wouldn’t be Houston without some inspiration from Asian cuisine, Phat Eatery brings a Malaysian twist to Thanksgiving classics. Watch the whole show to find out where to eat and what to order for an ‘Eat Like a Local’ Thanksgiving.