Catching up with Comedian and Actress, Ms. Pat, on ‘Houston Life’

HOUSTON – She combines humor with hustle and a lot of heart.

She behind the popular streaming series, “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+ and “Ms. Pat Settles It” on BET.

Plus, you can catch her comedy special, “Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy” streaming on Netflix.

And, she even released her own memoir, “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat” in 2017.

Now, Ms. Pat is back out on the road with her stand-up tour appropriately called, “Ya Girl Done Made It.”

She’ll be in Houston this Saturday, November 18th at the Cullen Performance Hall, on the campus of the University of Houston, at 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

Ahead of her stop in town, she’s catching us up on her busy life, career and what’s next.

Watch the video to learn more and hear the one restaurant Ms. Pat always visits when she comes to H-Town.