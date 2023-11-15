63º
Gallery Furniture’s holiday mattress giveaway for family caretakers

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – This holiday season, Gallery Furniture is not only taking care of all of everyone’s furniture needs, but also family caretakers!

Mattress Mack and his team will give 100 family caretakers a new mattress for better sleep and continued loving care.

Every day in the store, Mack sees parents caring for special needs children, as well as adults caring for their elderly parents

If you know a caretaker that provides love to others, please email Mack@galleryfurniture.com - they want these loving caretakers to sleep well as they inspire us everyday.

