The Galleria’s 34th Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting holiday event

HOUSTON – Are you ready to kick off the holiday season?

The Galleria’s 34th Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting is happening on Saturday!

The fun and FREE event will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of their famous 55-foot Christmas tree, which features 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 different colored ornaments.

The event begins right at 6 p.m. and will culminate with the lighting of the tree by Skating Santa (!!) and a fireworks display. There will also be a performance from gospel singer and Killeen, TX native, Jershika Maple, who came in 5th Place on Season 21 of ‘The Voice.’

Families are invited to enjoy holiday activities throughout The Galleria beginning at noon and the show will commence promptly at 6 p.m. There will also be activities for children, live entertainment, and other events at the stores starting at 12 p.m.

Watch as Lauren Kelly give us a behind-the-scenes look at this weekend’s fun and festive event!