The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Dr. Michel Azer with Texas Dental Implant Center discusses dental implants on “Houston Life.”

His team offers a special procedure for full mouth reconstruction using the latest technology.

He explains how it all works and the incredible results his patients are experiencing.

To learn more about dental implants, visit his website, www.BestDentalImplantsHouston.com or call 713-322-5056.