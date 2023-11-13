For the home: Easy tips to refresh a space without spending a lot of money

HOUSTON – The busy holiday season is right around the corner and getting your home ready to hosts guests doesn’t have to cost a fortune, if you plan and prepare.

Dee Brown, TV personality and Home Design Content Creator shares her pro tips on how to refresh a space, adding style and function, without breaking the bank.

Start by decluttering and then shopping your own house - look for pieces you could move around to different rooms.

Dee Brown, TV personality and Home Design Content Creator, shares her tips to get your home holiday ready on a budget. (KPRC 2 TV)

You can also add character by incorporating personal artwork. Think about taking holiday artwork your kids make at school and get it framed to create a holiday keepsake you’ll treasure for years to come.

Another inexpensive option you can do yourself - PAINT!

A new color can completely transform a room or space. If painting the whole room seems too daunting of a task, then consider painting an accent wall or furniture pieces - to create a bold statement.

Dee also finds inspiration by repurposing vintage or thrifted decor.

She spent $280 refinishing and restyling this old media console to make it work in her new lounge space.

She also took a beloved art piece from her father’s home and had it re-framed to fit in with her décor.

Another great idea for a living room or dining area would be to add a mini bar for guests.

Dee created this focal point with a glass pane cabinet, then she added added bar accessories to make it stylish and functional for parties.

BONUS TIP: if you’re looking for booze-free cocktails to share with guests, Dee suggests trying Curious Elixrs. They have a range of flavors that would pair well with any party menu.

Dee rounds out her design by adding a coffee table, that’s perfect to rotate out seasonal décor.

Dee purchased the table online and put it together herself.

Here’s a look at her new lounge space.

Follow Dee Brown online for more home design inspiration and renovation stories.