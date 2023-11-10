‘Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero’ skates into NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON – ‘Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero’ skates into Houston this weekend, and fans of all ages can experience a magical medley of classic and modern tales including Encanto, Moana, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and more.

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales.

Watch your favorite characters come to life through figure-skating, beautiful costumes, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating.

Remaining Show times:

Friday, November 10 - 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 11 - 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 12 - 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Find your tickets and more information --- HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting live show, happening at NRG Stadium this weekend.