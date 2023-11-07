KPRC 2 hosting Election Day phone bank with League of Women Voters Houston

HOUSTON – Today is Decision Day 2023, and there are definitely some big election races everyone should know about.

Election Day is here, and if you’re planning on heading to the polls - KPRC 2 is hosting a phone bank with the League of Women Voters of Houston to help answer your questions.

There are 701 voting centers throughout Harris County, and if you need help finding a location nearest you - that’s where this phone bank can help!

The LWV will be answering phones until polls close tonight, which is 7 p.m.

The phone number is (713) 772-5772, and the ladies can help answer questions in both English and Spanish.

Watch as Katherine Culbert from the League of Women Voters Houston help break down a few important things to know before heading to your polling location today.

And for a guide to all of your Election Day questions, take a look at the LWV guide by clicking HERE.