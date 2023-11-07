80º
From a dating pod to the altar! Catching up with Lydia and Milton from season 5 of ‘Love Is Blind’

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – They’ve got quite a love story to share, and it all started...in a pod!

A dating pod that is - from the popular Netflix show, “Love Is Blind.”

Lydia and Milton have a success story from season five of the streaming series, and have been married for almost two years now!

Find out what life has been like for them since the cameras went away and they returned to their everyday lives.

And if you haven’t heard - earlier this fall the hit Netflix reality series returned with a new group of Houston singles looking for love.

Watch as Derrick and Tessa chat with Lydia and Milton in studio all about the experience, and what’s next for them.

