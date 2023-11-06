This Houston Mom Discovered an Alternative to “The Mommy Makeover”

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – You hear a lot about ‘The Mommy Makeover’ but for many people the down time and cost of surgery means it is not always a practical option. This was the case for Houston mom, Cathy Davis, who thought she would never get her pre-baby body or confidence back. But then she met with the team at Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Watch the video above to learn how Cathy lost the stubborn weight she had found so hard to shift.

As a special for Houston life viewers Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering their popular weight loss package for half off. Normally $2400, you’ll only pay $1200! Plus, if you are one of the first 100 you will get an extra three sessions for free. Head online to innovativelasersofhouston.com or give them a call on 281-888-3094.