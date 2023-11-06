Skincare secrets for getting a healthy glow this holiday season

HOUSTON – Dr. Sherry Ingraham, a dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology, shares what to look for in skin care products to get the best results.

Plus, a guide to vitamins and how they help with common skincare issues, like acne or wrinkle prevention.

Here’s a look at what Dr. Ingraham recommends.

Retinoids. Tretinoin, adapalene, tazarotene, and retinol are all a form of vitamin A. They help fade wrinkles and fine lines by increasing the production of collagen. They can also fade brown spots and hyperpigmentation.

Vitamin C: It is a potent antioxidant that scavenges free radicals from the sun and gets rid of them, so they do not damage collagen. It also helps in the production of collagen to fade fine lines and remove brown spots. It is far more potent when applied topically than ingested.

Vitamin E: Also a potent antioxidant that works better when combined with vitamin C. It also helps moisturize the skin and improve the skin’s barrier function to prevent dehydration.

Vitamin B3: Another potent antioxidant that can fade dark spots and soothe inflamed skin.

Vitamin D: Creams, like calcipotriene, can help treat psoriasis.

Vitamin K: May help fade bruising.

Vitamin B5: May help hydrate the skin and reduce inflammation.

Vitamins both over the counter or from your dermatologist can help you have healthy skin.

Applying vitamins in the form of creams, masks, and serums yields the best results for the skin.

Topical application of these vitamins allows direct deposition into the areas that need them most.

Traveling this holiday season? Dr. Ingraham says don’t forget to protect your skin while you’re away from home. Stay hydrated with sprays for your face, avoid harsh soaps, travel with Aquaphor if you get a dry skin or dry spot, and try to limit the amount of sugar and fried foods you consume.

