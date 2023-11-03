Learn the art of glassblowing and flameworking at Juggernaut Glass

HOUSTON – If you’ve seen Netflix show ‘Blown Away,’ then you know how much work goes into the art of glassblowing!

It’s a beautiful and mesmerizing process to watch, which is why more and more people have gotten interested in learning how to do it.

Will Jackson, who’s a glass artist at Juggernaut Glass, gave us a look inside their new location on the North Side to talk about how this skill is learned.

Check out some of their equipment and tools, as well as the different seasonal craft techniques, and classes and workshops they offer throughout the year.

Working glass is a process that needs a lot of patience, and is one of the only art forms where the subject appears more beautiful during creation than the final product.

Glassblowers are blessed to be able to see this transitional form, the art is the process, and the byproduct that’s left is the final piece.

Watch Tessa give it a try!