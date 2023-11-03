An inside look of the icy creations and the untold ice carvers at Moody Gardens

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s a sight you don’t usually see in Galveston except at Moody Gardens, where you’ll experience a unique and icy wonderland called Ice Land.

Started in 2014, Moody Gardens continues this winter tradition with different themes, and this year’s theme is Rainforest Holiday. You’ll explore a rainforest and its animals made of ice. The best part is that the ice slide is back. Last year, after a brief pause from COVID, Moody Gardens brought back Ice Land, but without the popular ice slide. This year, the ice slide is going to be bigger and better.

But have you ever wondered who created these ice sculptures? Moody Gardens hires the best ice carvers in the world. Known for their work at the biggest outdoor ice festival in Harbin, China, the ice carvers bring their artistic talents to create a frosty masterpiece for us to enjoy.

To maintain its frozen look in a warm city, Ice Land is kept at a cool 9 degrees. So, if you decide to visit Ice Land at Moody Gardens, remember to bundle up. It opens on November 18th and runs through January 6th. They offer Holiday packages that include Ice Land, Festival of Lights, and more. Visit moodygardens.org for tickets and information.

And if you can’t wait for November 18th, you can see the ice carvers carving away on the Moody Gardens Ice Land webcam.