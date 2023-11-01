Ryder and Skye from PAW Patrol Live! ‘Heroes Unite’ visit Houston Life

HOUSTON – Adventure Bay comes to Houston this week as the popular pups from “Paw Patrol” hit the stage at The Hobby Center for a brand-new, interactive live stage show.

Olivia Pryor, a spokesperson with PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” - along with Ryder and Skye, stop by Studio B with a preview of the pack’s latest adventure that’s perfect for the whole family.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” kicks off Thursday, November 2 and runs through Sunday, November 5 at The Hobby Center.

Tickets start at $45 and are available online.

