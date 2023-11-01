60º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Ryder and Skye from PAW Patrol Live! ‘Heroes Unite’ visit Houston Life

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Entertainment, Family, Kids, Things To Do, The Hobby Center, Paw Patrol Live!

HOUSTON – Adventure Bay comes to Houston this week as the popular pups from “Paw Patrol” hit the stage at The Hobby Center for a brand-new, interactive live stage show.

Olivia Pryor, a spokesperson with PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” - along with Ryder and Skye, stop by Studio B with a preview of the pack’s latest adventure that’s perfect for the whole family.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” kicks off Thursday, November 2 and runs through Sunday, November 5 at The Hobby Center.

Tickets start at $45 and are available online.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

email

facebook

twitter