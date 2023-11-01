60º
Local sommeliers to compete for the title of Iron Sommelier

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Wine Tasting, Charity, Periwinkle Foundation, Things to Do, Post Oak Hotel, Sommelier

HOUSTON – The city’s finest sommeliers are coming together to compete for the ultimate title of Iron Sommelier - and it’s all for a great cause.

The 15th anniversary of Houston’s premier wine tasting and sommelier is happening Thursday, November 9th, at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event benefits the Periwinkle Foundation programs for pediatric cancer patients.

Sean Beck, a sommelier and chair of Iron Sommelier - along with Doug Suggitt, the executive director for the Periwinkle Foundation, discuss the event on Houston Life and offer some wine recommendations from last year’s winner.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Periwinkle Foundation.

