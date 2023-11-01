Local sommeliers to compete for the title of Iron Sommelier

HOUSTON – The city’s finest sommeliers are coming together to compete for the ultimate title of Iron Sommelier - and it’s all for a great cause.

The 15th anniversary of Houston’s premier wine tasting and sommelier is happening Thursday, November 9th, at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event benefits the Periwinkle Foundation programs for pediatric cancer patients.

Sean Beck, a sommelier and chair of Iron Sommelier - along with Doug Suggitt, the executive director for the Periwinkle Foundation, discuss the event on Houston Life and offer some wine recommendations from last year’s winner.

