Market Preview: What you can find at the 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

Heather Kansteiner

HOUSTON – It’s a Houston tradition that unofficially kicks off the holiday season for many shoppers.

Mark your calendars for the 43rd annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, happening November 9-12 at NRG Center.

This annual event has raised more than $85.5 million for the Houston Ballet, its academy and scholarship programs.

This shopping extravaganza features more than 270 merchants, with approximately 30 new merchants this year.

Alexandra Yates, the senior director of special events with Houston Ballet, stopped by Houston Life with a look at what you can find at this year’s market. Watch the video above for her picks.

Visit their website, NutcrackerMarket.com or call 713-535-3231 to learn more.

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

