Market Preview: What you can find at the 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s a Houston tradition that unofficially kicks off the holiday season for many shoppers.

Mark your calendars for the 43rd annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, happening November 9-12 at NRG Center.

This annual event has raised more than $85.5 million for the Houston Ballet, its academy and scholarship programs.

This shopping extravaganza features more than 270 merchants, with approximately 30 new merchants this year.

Alexandra Yates, the senior director of special events with Houston Ballet, stopped by Houston Life with a look at what you can find at this year’s market. Watch the video above for her picks.

Visit their website, NutcrackerMarket.com or call 713-535-3231 to learn more.