This Hospital Farm is Helping Grow a Healthy Community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know there is a farm on the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus? This farm is serving the community in more ways than one.

The farm helps Houstonians access healthy vegetables in areas that are typically known as being “food deserts.” Plus, the hospital also hosts the Northeast Community Farmers Market every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, providing even more resources to the community.

KPRC 2 Melanie The farm helping grow a community 🌱 Did you know there is a farm on the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus? It provides fresh produce to three food pharmacies in the Harris Health System. I had such a great day today learning about all ways this farm is serving the community. 37 minutes ago 0 Houston

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp visited the farm and spoke with Patricia Darnauer, who is the Executive Vice President and LBJ Administrator to learn more about how the farm is helping the community. Watch more in the video above.

Another initiative the hospital runs is their Food RX program. All the food grown on the farm provides produce to three food pharmacies in three Harris Health System locations. Doctors are able to prescribe fresh food to patients who might otherwise struggle to access healthy additions to their diet.

Farmer and Ecosystem Operations Manager at Harris Health, Rebecca Verm explained how the farm programs work. Watch in the video below.

Farmer and Ecosystem Operations Manager at Harris Health, Rebecca Verm said the farm at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus provides “the freshest best and most nutritious produce” to those who need it in the Harris Health System. Learn how this farm is helping neighbors providing produce to three food pharmacies across Houston. The Hospital also hosts Northeast Community Farmers Market every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, providing even more resources to the community. Learn more at HarrisHealth.org.

If you are interested in volunteering or make a donation to the farm visit HarrisHealth.org

The Northeast Community Farmers Market is every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month from 9am to 12pm at the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus, 5425 Troost Street, Houston, 77026.