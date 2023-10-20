This Hospital Farm is Helping Grow a Healthy Community

HOUSTON – Did you know there is a farm on the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus? This farm is serving the community in more ways than one.
The farm helps Houstonians access healthy vegetables in areas that are typically known as being “food deserts.” Plus, the hospital also hosts the Northeast Community Farmers Market every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, providing even more resources to the community.
Another initiative the hospital runs is their Food RX program. All the food grown on the farm provides produce to three food pharmacies in three Harris Health System locations. Doctors are able to prescribe fresh food to patients who might otherwise struggle to access healthy additions to their diet.
If you are interested in volunteering or make a donation to the farm visit HarrisHealth.org
The Northeast Community Farmers Market is every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month from 9am to 12pm at the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus, 5425 Troost Street, Houston, 77026.