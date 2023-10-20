Easy and affordable bathroom updates you can do yourself

HOUSTON – Bathroom renovations are one of the best ways to add value to your home. If you’re considering a reno or on the fence about it – Dee Brown, friend of Houston Life, TV personality and home design content creator, shares ideas on how to refresh your bathroom space until you make that final decision.

EASY BATHROOM UPDATES

Go bold with wallpaper

Swap out your old mirror for something updated

Repaint bathroom cabinets

Replace light fixtures

Opt for a curtain panel instead of a traditional shower curtain

Use cohesive storage

Dee will also be hosting a panel at the Houston Fall Home Show happening this weekend at NRG Park. For more information, click here.