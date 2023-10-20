2 simple DIYs that will add a little spook to your space

HOUSTON – Don’t be scared to get crafty this Halloween season, DIY projects don’t have to be a nightmare! Alexis Geissler from Craftworx shares fun and easy ideas that the entire family can join in on.

HALLOWEEN DIY CRAFTS

PAINTED PUMPKINS

MATERIALS:

Pumpkin (real or faux)

Small cups for mixing paint

Large cup for pouring

Popsicle sticks for mixing

Acrylic paint

Flow medium such as Floetrol

Tray or covered surface for under pouring

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix an equal amount of Floetrol and paint into each container based on desired number of colors (recommend 3-4). It doesn’t take much volume. For a mid-size pumpkin we recommend .5oz of each color and .5oz of Floetrol in each small cup.

2. Layer 1/3 of each color into the larger cup, repeating in order until all paint from the small cups is in the large cup.

3. Gently pour paint over top of pumpkin, rotating pumpkin as you go.

4. Pour until there is no paint dripping from the cup.

5. Let sit overnight or until dry.

6. Wipe any excess paint off of bottom of pumpkin and enjoy!

FAUX BUBBLE CAULDRON

MATERIALS:

Cauldron

Items for stuffing cauldron

Cardboard circle to hold bulbs

Iridescent ornament bulbs (plastic is recommended), with escutcheons removed

Glue dots or hot glue

Lights (optional)

Webbing (optional)

Ribbon (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Stuff cauldron with newspaper, old grocery bags, old t-shirts, etc.

2. Trace a circle on your cardboard to match the size of the opening of the cauldron.

3. Lay down webbing, if using.

4. Start to layer ornaments to create a bubbling cauldron effect, attaching them to each other with glue.

5. Layer in lights and add ribbon, if using.

6. Set in your spooky scene!

To connect with Alexis, and for more information on Craftworx, click here.