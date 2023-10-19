Start your engines! Monster Jam racing back into Houston’s NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – The most unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans returns to Houston for an adrenaline-charged weekend at NRG Stadium on October 21st!

Of course we’re talking about Monster Jam, where world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

This Saturday, the excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience prior to the main event. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Get tickets and info --> HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with pro driver (and Houston native!) Colt Stephens all about what fans expect from this weekend’s big event.