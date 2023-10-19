A closer look at the 13th Annual Frank Billingsley Golf Classic

HOUSTON – It’s almost time for the 13th Annual Frank Billingsley Golf Classic at The Golf Club of Houston.

Next Monday, October 23rd, one of Houston’s most familiar faces will once again be hitting the fairway for a great cause. Frank Billingsley and his Annual Golf Classic are back for a 13th year.

Frank joins us now along with Chris Laakso, who is the chair of the golf tournament, and he’s also the presenting sponsor.

Each year it raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Legacy Community Health’s School-Based Health Care Program.

CLICK HERE for more information.