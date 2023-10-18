81º
Local comedian Michael Yo bringing his ‘Do I Lie?’ tour to Houston in February

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – He’s one of our favorites!

Actor, standup comedian, tv host and friend of Houston Life Michael Yo joined us to chat all about his new ‘Do I Lie’ tour, which is coming to Houston February 3rd at the House of Blues.

Michael grew up in the Bayou City, and his parents still live here! Aside from Momma and Daddy Yo - Michael’s wife and kids also play a big role in his comedy career.

Tickets just went on sale for the ‘Do I Lie?’ tour, and you can find more info on them --> HERE.

Find out what the comedian has in store for his big hometown show.

