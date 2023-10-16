Making strides: Local moms raise awareness for arthritis and dysplasia

HOUSTON – It’s the most common cause of disability among adults living in the U.S. – affecting about one in four people. We’re talking about arthritis.

The annual Houston Bone Bash Gala is happening this Saturday at The Post Oak Hotel, benefiting the Arthritis Foundation.

Arthritis warriors and gala honorees – Cristina Schaefer and Carrie Bradshaw share their stories about how they overcame a diagnosis to take back control of their lives and get back to doing what they love.

Plus, Kristen Stubbs, executive director of the Arthritis Foundation, talks about the organization’s mission.

For more information about the Arthritis Foundation, CLICK HERE.