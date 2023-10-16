Local mom creates TRIFLES to support her son and individuals with disabilities

HOUSTON – it is sweetness with a purpose!

Inspired by her son with Spina Bifida, Asma Gowser uses her passion for baking to create TRIFLES.

TRIFLES is a gourmet dessert bakery in Houston that sells cheesecakes, macaroons, tarts, and of course, the timeless British dessert trifle.

Even though she founded her bakery to provide her son with financial security, she also hopes to provide employment opportunities to people with special needs in the community.

If you visit her website, you’ll find that “Inclusivity is our jam, and we’re dreaming of a workspace where everyone, especially those with different abilities/special needs, can shine, grow, and be their awesome selves.”

And today on Houston Life, she is sharing her original trifle recipe you can easily make at home. Watch how she makes it at 1 p.m. today. Or scroll below for the recipe.

Original Trifle

Trifles Ingredients:

Pound cake

Raspberry Jam

Custard (recipe below)

Fresh strawberries and bananas

Whip cream (recipe below)

Custard Ingredients:

12 egg yolks

1.5 cup granulated sugar

4 tbsp corn starch

3 cups whole milk

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp heavy whipping cream

Process:

- Separate the yolks and eggs. You can save egg whites for omelet or sponge cake

- In the bowl of a mixer, add the yolks and sugar. Using the paddle attachment, whip the mixture until light and fluffy

- Meanwhile heat the milk in a pot at high heat. Once the milk has simmered take it off the heat

- Add the corn starch little bit at a time to the yolks and sugar mixture

- Once the yolks, sugar and corn starch have dissolved, add the hot milk slowly to temper the yolks

- Mix in the bowl for another minute, then transfer to the pot

- Add the custard to the pot on medium heat

- Once the custard starts to boil, mix and remove from the heat

- Whisk in the butter and cream

- Cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cool

Whipped Cream Ingredients:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tbsp Jello instant vanilla powder

Process:

- In the bowl of a mixer add your heavy whipping cream with the whisk attachment

- Whip it at high speed

- Once you see soft peaks (circular lines) forming, stop your mixer and add in the powdered sugar

- Whip once again at high speed

- When you start to see stiff peaks (more defined lines), add in the Jello powder. This will help stabilize your cream

- Once your cream resembles that of whipped cream consistency, stop whisking and transfer to a piping bag with a star tip (1M)

- Keep refrigerated until ready to use

Assembling Instructions:

- Depending on how you like, gather a big bowl or small cups

- Cut your pound cake into slices and then halved

- Add a dollop of raspberry jam to each slice of pound cake

- To start assembly, add one slice of cake to the cup or one layer of cake to your bowl

- Add in the banana and strawberries to your desired level

- Pipe in a layer of the custard

- Repeat these layers until you reach the top

- Top it off with swirled whipped cream for that chef’s kiss! Enjoy!

So, when you purchase a gourmet dessert from Asma, you are helping Asma’s mission of inclusivity for people with special abilities while enjoying a delightful dessert.

For more of Asma’s desserts, click here to visit her bakery.