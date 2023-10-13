89º
Juggling, sword swallowing, and fire-eating! Catch the Clan Tynker Circus at the Renaissance Festival

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The Clan Tynker family circus is a troupe of brothers and sisters who have been performing all kinds of talents in a ‘vaudeville’ style circus since 1996.

Their mesmerizing show includes stunts from around the world making it exciting for all ages, and you can find them at the Renaissance Festival performing on the Global Theatre stage.

From juggling skills, to stilt walking, sword swallowing and fire-eating, to unicycle riding, Central Asian dance, comedy, and audience participation, the show culminates with a dizzying array of danger stunts and climaxes with a spectacular fire performance.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the troupe about their fun, family-friendly show!

