Check out the new Dragon Forge Experience at the Renaissance Festival this year

HOUSTON – This year there’s a brand new experience at the Renaissance Festival from a blacksmithing crew that includes a champion from the show ‘Forged in Fire’.

And if you’ve ever wanted to wield the hammer and create your very own item, you have to check out the Dragon Forge Experience, located at 3EF in the Enchanted Forrest.

This is more than just a forging demonstration; YOU wield the hammer to forge your own piece under the guidance of experienced blacksmiths.

Safely harness the fire power of the dragon’s breath to forge your own dagger, knife, wand, hair pin, or rune pendant, as their talented blacksmiths have tailored experiences appropriate for all ages and skill levels (ages 6 up).

Watch as ‘Forged in Fire’ champion and Head Smith Josh Weston (along with the King!) create a pickle fork for the Queen’s birthday.