Head back to the 19th century for fun behind-the-scenes look at the TUTS’ production of ‘Sweeney Todd’

HOUSTON – Theatre Under the Stars/Hobby Center is one of the best places in Houston to catch a great show, and starting next week you can catch the 8 time Tony Award-winning musical ‘Sweeney Todd’ on stage there.

It’s set in 19th century England, and will leave you disturbed yet intrigued and thrilled all at the same time!

If you’ve never heard of, or seen the show - it’s the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. Together they serve up disturbing, delectable, deliciousness that customers are dying for.

For many year, this bold, chilling and vibrant theatrical treat for you that has shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world. You must experience the power and the magic of this production while it’s in Houston from October 17th - 29th.

Tickets are available online at TUTS.com, call (713) 558-8887, or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a behind-the-scenes look at the costume shop and the set as rehearsals are underway!