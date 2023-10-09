Learn to cook safely with a firefighter during fire prevention week

Fire Prevention Week is observed on the second week of October. What started in 1922 continues today, making it the longest-running national public health observance. Every year, there's a new theme informing the public about fire safety, and this year's theme is 'Cooking Safety Starts With YOU.' Find out how you can cook safely and avoid kitchen fires.

HOUSTON – It’s the week of October 9th, which means it’s which means it’s Fire Prevention Week. It was started by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire that began on October 8th, 1871, and burned until early October 10th.

For over a century, firefighters have provided fire safety education to the public, making it the longest-running national public health observance. Every year, they focus on a specific theme, and this year’s theme is ‘Cooking Safety Starts With You.’

Today on Houston Life, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Gemalie Perez and Firefighter Doug Fontaine from the Little York Fire Department stop by for ‘hot’ kitchen safety tips and a cooking lesson (scroll down for their recipe).

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen. If you experience a kitchen fire, here are some tips on handling the situation, according to Gemalie Perez.

COOKING FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains.

Stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while the food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

SMOKE ALARM TIPS

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level.

A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. Should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

People who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

SMALL COOKING FIRE TIPS

On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

When in doubt, get out!

And we can’t forget about learning how to cook from a firefighter. Doug Fontaine shared his easy, on-the-go breakfast recipe.

‘DASH AND GO BREAKFAST TACOS FOR A CROWD’ RECIPE

Eggs - 18

Pan sausage-2 lbs

Tortillas

Onion - 1

Hot sauce

Shredded cheese

Brown 2 lbs of pan sausage with one diced onion and season to taste.

Scrabble 18 eggs and add to skillet.

Heat flour or corn tortillas on another skillet.

Assemble breakfast tacos. Sprinkle with cheese and add hot sauce to you’re liking.

Thank you to the Little York Fire Department for educating us about fire safety.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, click » here.

To connect with the Little York Fire Department, visit their website or connect with them on Facebook.