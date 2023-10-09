Leanne Morgan is bringing the laughs to Sugar Land with her ‘Just Getting Started’ comedy tour

HOUSTON – Leanne Morgan’s comedy tour ‘Just Getting Started’ is coming to Houston on November 16 and 19 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland.

Leanne discovered her passion for stand-up comedy later in life. After her first baby, she started selling jewelry at home parties. Initially, she was supposed to talk about the jewelry but instead conversed about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids, and being a mama. She was a hit and was soon booked to speak at company rallies where women would tell her to do stand-up. And lo and behold, that’s what she did.

In 2001, Leanne’s family moved to San Antonio, where she finally had access to comedy clubs and began her comedy career. Fast forward to now, Leanne Morgan was named one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023. Her debut memoir, “What in the World?,” is expected to be out in September 2024. She will be seen on screen in the Amazon Prime feature ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ starring alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon and directed/written by Nick Stoller.

When Leanne’s not on the road, she cherishes spending time in Knoxville, Tennessee with her husband, three children, two grandbabies, and two beagles.

To connect with Comedian Leanne Morgan, click » here.