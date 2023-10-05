Cy-Fair Fire Department’s ‘Fire Fest’ returns Saturday with fun activities for the entire family

HOUSTON – October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Cy-Fair Fire Department’s ‘Fire Fest’ is a free event that brings the fire department and community together for a day of fun and education.

From a special kid zone, to a car fire and ropes rappelling safety demonstration, this is a great way for the firefighters and local community to come together.

‘Fire Fest’ is a great way to showcase the department’s dedication to safety, educate residents about fire prevention, and foster a sense of community spirit.

Plus, it’s a fantastic event for families to enjoy and learn more about fire safety in an enjoyable and interactive way.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

- Time: 10:00 A – 2:00 P

- Location: Fire Station 11 - 18134 West Rd. in Cypress

- Admission: FREE!

1. Firefighter Demonstrations: Witness our dedicated firefighters in action with live demonstrations of firefighting techniques and equipment.

2. Life Flight Demo: Life Flight will be on the grounds for photos, tours, information and questions.

3. Kids Zone: A special area for our young community members with interactive activities, and educational opportunities!

4. Community Engagement: Learn about our programs and services, and discover ways to stay fire-safe and prepared in your home.

5. Meet Our Firefighters: Get to know the heroes behind the uniforms and learn about their experiences serving our community.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and CFFD Captain Kyle Steadman chat about more details for Saturday’s big event!