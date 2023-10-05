A closer look at plastic surgery trends with Dr. Erica Bartlett

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – The latest plastic surgery trends may surprise you. Tessa sat down with Dr. Erica Bartlett from Town and Country Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa about the ins and outs of cosmetic surgery and the aesthetic goals that can be achieved without going under the knife.