A closer look at plastic surgery trends with Dr. Erica Bartlett

Find out what’s in and what’s out, including how to maintain your natural appearance. Tessa is chatting with Dr. Bartlett from Town and Country Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa on the latest trends in plastic surgery.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The latest plastic surgery trends may surprise you. Tessa sat down with Dr. Erica Bartlett from Town and Country Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa about the ins and outs of cosmetic surgery and the aesthetic goals that can be achieved without going under the knife.

You can request a consultation with Dr. Bartlett Online at townandcountryplasticsurgeons.com or call them at 281-643-8017.

Watch their interview in the video above.